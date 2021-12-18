State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,726 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $16,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,629,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,547,000 after acquiring an additional 562,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,456,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,126,000 after acquiring an additional 416,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,701,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,180,000 after acquiring an additional 209,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 31.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,732 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $32.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

