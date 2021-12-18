Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Short Interest Up 76.6% in November

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 76.6% from the November 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $593,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jack L. Howard bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLP. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 275.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 36.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 297.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 76,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPLP opened at $37.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $797.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.82. Steel Partners has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.03.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $392.11 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 33.75%.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

