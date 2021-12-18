Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 7,937 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,937 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.31% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTXR. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 44.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 122,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,998 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 66,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $35.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average is $33.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.082 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

