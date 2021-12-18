Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.16% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 562.1% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 804,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,525,000 after buying an additional 682,876 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $100.05 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.09.

