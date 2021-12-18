Stephens Inc. AR Has $3.11 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,740 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth about $289,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 15.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 11.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 17.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $520,653. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.13.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $86.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $91.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

