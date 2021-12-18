Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,504 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 612.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.57.

Shares of SHW opened at $340.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $349.72. The company has a market cap of $89.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.15%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

