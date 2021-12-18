Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.64.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,835,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,154,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. 4.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STVN traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.79. Stevanato Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.58 million. Analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

