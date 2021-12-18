Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $515.50 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) will post $515.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $512.20 million to $519.00 million. Stitch Fix posted sales of $504.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

Shares of SFIX traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $18.71. 6,829,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,159. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -89.09 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.44. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $17.47 and a one year high of $113.76.

In related news, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $1,079,464.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $814,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,444 shares of company stock worth $6,422,460 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,997,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,670,000 after acquiring an additional 331,758 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after acquiring an additional 80,227 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 46,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

