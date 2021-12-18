Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 13,637 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,165% compared to the average daily volume of 1,078 call options.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $128,165. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $2,142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 20,443 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,951,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,420,000 after purchasing an additional 22,727 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.04.

ACAD opened at $25.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.28. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $57.34.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

