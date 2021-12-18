Strike (STRK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.28 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 18th. During the last week, Strike has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Strike coin can currently be bought for about $36.98 or 0.00078945 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a total market cap of $113.54 million and $1.28 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Strike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00054373 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,939.44 or 0.08409571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00077456 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,714.99 or 0.99723074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00050561 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002723 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,070,176 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.