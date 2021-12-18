Strs Ohio Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,633 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 38,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

EWBC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $75.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.82. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.26 and a 52-week high of $87.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.77.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

