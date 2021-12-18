Strs Ohio Purchases 1,761 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,106,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in shares of MasTec by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 12,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,628,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at $789,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 241,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,827,000 after buying an additional 120,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.20.

MasTec stock opened at $86.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.99 and a 200-day moving average of $96.20. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $65.18 and a one year high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.20.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

