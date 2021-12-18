Strs Ohio Sells 267 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,916 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $1,007,942.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $10,601,399.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,455 shares of company stock worth $17,551,157 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CFR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.50.

CFR stock opened at $124.81 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $85.12 and a one year high of $139.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

