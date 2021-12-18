Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 460,300 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the November 15th total of 357,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,603.0 days.

DNPUF remained flat at $$12.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.94. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Company Profile

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, diagnostics, and others. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, pruritus, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

