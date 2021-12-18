Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Futu were worth $12,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Futu by 266.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Futu by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 21.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FUTU opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.07. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). Futu had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 18.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FUTU. Zacks Investment Research raised Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CLSA began coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Futu from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

