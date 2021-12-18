Sunvault Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVLT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sunvault Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVLT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sunvault Energy stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Sunvault Energy has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04.
