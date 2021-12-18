Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in November

Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SEPGY stock remained flat at $$3.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average of $4.83. Superdry has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $6.73.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Superdry from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Superdry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Superdry Plc engages in the design and sale of clothing and accessories through multiple routes to market, including retail, wholesale, and online. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment is comprised of operation of UK, Republic of Ireland, European and USA stores, concessions, and all internet sites.

