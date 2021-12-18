SushiSwap (SUSHI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $706.47 Million

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. SushiSwap has a market cap of $706.47 million and approximately $251.75 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One SushiSwap coin can now be bought for $5.55 or 0.00011916 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00041563 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007229 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 238,637,049 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

