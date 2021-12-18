suterusu Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last seven days, suterusu has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One suterusu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. suterusu has a market cap of $15.72 million and $893,692.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00041356 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007267 BTC.

suterusu Profile

SUTER is a coin. It was first traded on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

