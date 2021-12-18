SVB Leerink Boosts Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Price Target to $56.00

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($4.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

GBT has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush restated a buy rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.39.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.69 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,272,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,826,000 after purchasing an additional 104,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,862,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,309,000 after buying an additional 285,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 37.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,770,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,076,000 after buying an additional 1,578,003 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.1% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,407,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after buying an additional 254,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 24.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,300,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,575,000 after purchasing an additional 449,419 shares in the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

