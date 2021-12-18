Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Gap Up to $130.66

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $130.66, but opened at $144.42. Tandem Diabetes Care shares last traded at $143.67, with a volume of 1,435 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TNDM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 496.31 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.42 and a 200-day moving average of $116.03.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, SVP James Leal sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.72, for a total value of $231,876.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $1,350,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,345 shares of company stock valued at $14,263,045 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

