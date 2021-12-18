Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Gap Up to $130.66

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $130.66, but opened at $144.42. Tandem Diabetes Care shares last traded at $143.67, with a volume of 1,435 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TNDM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.89.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 496.31 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.42 and a 200-day moving average of $116.03.
In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, SVP James Leal sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.72, for a total value of $231,876.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $1,350,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,345 shares of company stock valued at $14,263,045 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.
About Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
