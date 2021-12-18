Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,700 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the November 15th total of 173,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Taoping during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taoping during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taoping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

TAOP stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. Taoping has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51.

Taoping, Inc provides cloud-app technologies for smart city IoT platforms, digital advertising delivery and other internet-based information distribution systems in China. It provides a portfolio of software, hardware with fully integrated solutions including Information Technology infrastructure, Internet-enabled display technologies and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation and other private sectors.

