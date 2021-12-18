Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to announce sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.01 billion and the lowest is $1.93 billion. Tapestry posted sales of $1.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year sales of $6.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.66 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tapestry.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPR. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Argus raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 40.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $41.26. 4,742,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,696,353. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day moving average of $41.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tapestry (TPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.