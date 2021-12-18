Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.89.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMHC. BTIG Research increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.37. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.77.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 25,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $898,954.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $263,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,453 shares of company stock worth $6,306,226. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,582,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,002,000 after buying an additional 216,673 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,376,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,049,000 after buying an additional 53,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,970,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,327,000 after buying an additional 254,544 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,386,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,094,000 after buying an additional 17,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,796,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,085,000 after buying an additional 25,614 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.