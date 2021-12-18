TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 186.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of VSS opened at $131.30 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.35 and a 12 month high of $142.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.89.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

