TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,505 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 284.7% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 738,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,865,000 after purchasing an additional 546,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,695 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after purchasing an additional 35,411 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $736.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.56 and a beta of 0.92. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $85.40.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is 280.49%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVGW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

