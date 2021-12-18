TD Securities Lowers Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target to $17.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at TD Securities from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

NYSE:AQN opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $528.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 36.2% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 36,222 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares during the period. 41.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

