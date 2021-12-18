TD Securities Lowers Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target to $17.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at TD Securities from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.13% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.
NYSE:AQN opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 36.2% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 36,222 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares during the period. 41.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Algonquin Power & Utilities
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.
