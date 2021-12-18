Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Down 28.0% in November

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Temenos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Temenos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Temenos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.55.

Get Temenos alerts:

OTCMKTS:TMSNY opened at $138.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.88. Temenos has a 12-month low of $117.16 and a 12-month high of $170.18.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.