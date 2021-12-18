Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Twin Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,471 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.4% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $13,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis Rea LTD. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the third quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $801.97.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,693,510 shares of company stock worth $3,955,273,899 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $932.57 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,030.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $809.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $936.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.