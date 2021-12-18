Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Amundi acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $572,588,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Texas Instruments by 24.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $983,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,625 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,360,750,000 after acquiring an additional 862,072 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Texas Instruments by 22.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,495,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,549,000 after acquiring an additional 820,011 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,203,239,000 after acquiring an additional 718,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $186.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $159.56 and a 1-year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.74.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.