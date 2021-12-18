Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of Cable One worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 600.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cable One by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Cable One by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,811.00, for a total value of $595,819.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 71 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,843.98, for a total value of $130,922.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 885 shares of company stock worth $1,604,877. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,677.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,773.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,869.48. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,621.19 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.87 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 20.47%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,149.57.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.