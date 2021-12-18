Texas Permanent School Fund Has $6.75 Million Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $6,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 30,995 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at $435,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 370,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,502,000 after purchasing an additional 36,292 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 181,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $45.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.35. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

TPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.