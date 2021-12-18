Texas Permanent School Fund Has $6.95 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $156.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.13 and its 200 day moving average is $146.67. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $115.18 and a 1 year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

