Texas Permanent School Fund Has $7.15 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Full18 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 49,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,266,000 after purchasing an additional 391,675 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 66,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 47,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.30.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $64,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $209,335. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $128.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.95 and a 200-day moving average of $162.82. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

