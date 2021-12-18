Texas Permanent School Fund Has $7.30 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,278 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Exelon were worth $7,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Exelon by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Exelon by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelon news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $53.52 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The company has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

