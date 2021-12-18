Texas Permanent School Fund Has $8.33 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,997 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDX. UBS Group set a $369.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.36.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $250.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.51. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

