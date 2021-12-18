Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,960 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000.

IVV opened at $462.11 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $363.38 and a fifty-two week high of $475.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $461.81 and its 200 day moving average is $446.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

