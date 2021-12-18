Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,083 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Builders FirstSource worth $7,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.62.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $76.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.26. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $80.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.49.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

