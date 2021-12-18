The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER) Shares Purchased by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Alkaline Water were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alkaline Water by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alkaline Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alkaline Water during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alkaline Water by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 35,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alkaline Water during the 3rd quarter worth $400,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alkaline Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Alkaline Water in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

OTCMKTS WTER opened at $1.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $2.35.

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%.

Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

