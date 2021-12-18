The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $698.67 Million

Brokerages forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will post sales of $698.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $691.00 million to $707.50 million. The Ensign Group reported sales of $629.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year sales of $2.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $668.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on ENSG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 571,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 56,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 172.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 32,202 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the third quarter worth $1,417,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENSG stock opened at $77.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $68.29 and a one year high of $98.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.97.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

