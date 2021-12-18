The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Cigna (NYSE:CI)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $233.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Cigna from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $263.61.

CI opened at $219.62 on Tuesday. Cigna has a twelve month low of $190.88 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,118,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,566,085 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $313,468,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 274.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 135,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,201,000 after buying an additional 99,645 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

