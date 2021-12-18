The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Price Target to $22.00

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RSI. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Street Interactive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.78.

RSI stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. Rush Street Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.35. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.06 and a beta of 1.63.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $122.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 16,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $334,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 4.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 530,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

