The Graph (GRT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.85 Billion

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. During the last week, The Graph has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Graph has a market cap of $2.85 billion and approximately $95.76 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001292 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About The Graph

The Graph (CRYPTO:GRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,735,200 coins. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars.

