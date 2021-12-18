The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hershey were worth $13,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 198.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Hershey by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $506,000. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $903,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 1,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $267,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,763 shares of company stock worth $5,847,914. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HSY opened at $187.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.41. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $192.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.17 and a 200-day moving average of $177.32.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

