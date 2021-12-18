The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

NYSE SJM opened at $136.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $110.53 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.85. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.32.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 56.65%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

