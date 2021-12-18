The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Declares Dividend Increase – $2.05 Per Share

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) announced an annual dividend on Friday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 2.045 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from The Korea Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.53.
The Korea Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 86.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of KF opened at $42.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.94. The Korea Fund has a twelve month low of $37.63 and a twelve month high of $46.88.
About The Korea Fund
The Korea Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end non-diversified management investment fund. The firm intends to seek a long-term capital appreciation through investment in securities. It invests in various industries, such as chemicals, commercial banks, commercial services and supplies, communications, construction and engineering, consumer discretionary, consumer finance, diversified consumer services, electrical equipment, electronic equipment and instruments, entertainment, financial services, food and staples retailing, insurance, Internet software and services, metals and mining, pharmaceuticals, retail, semi-conductors, shipbuilding, tobacco, wholesale and wireless telecommunications services.
