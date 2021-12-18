The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) SVP Stuart Aitken Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

KR stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,544,000 after buying an additional 2,005,835 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of Kroger by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,094,000 after buying an additional 10,727,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kroger by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,374,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,422,000 after buying an additional 982,937 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,857,000 after buying an additional 840,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,427,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,065,000 after buying an additional 269,543 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Northcoast Research increased their target price on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

