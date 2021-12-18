The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Short Interest Down 43.3% in November

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the November 15th total of 10,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The LGL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The LGL Group stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) by 637.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.16% of The LGL Group worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,044. The company has a market cap of $57.24 million, a PE ratio of 1.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. The LGL Group has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $5.87. The LGL Group had a net margin of 111.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. On average, research analysts predict that The LGL Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About The LGL Group

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

