The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Major Shareholder John E. Herzog Sells 13,000 Shares

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) major shareholder John E. Herzog sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $51,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

The OLB Group stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The OLB Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.10.

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The OLB Group had a negative return on equity of 22.12% and a negative net margin of 25.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The OLB Group during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The OLB Group during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The OLB Group during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 1.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

