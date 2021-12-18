The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.71 Billion

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report sales of $8.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.75 billion and the lowest is $8.62 billion. Travelers Companies posted sales of $8.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full-year sales of $34.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.31 billion to $34.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $35.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.51 billion to $36.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.73.

Shares of TRV stock traded down $3.83 on Monday, reaching $158.19. 3,435,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,105. The company has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.60 and a 200-day moving average of $155.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $133.12 and a one year high of $163.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travelers Companies (TRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.