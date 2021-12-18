The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.71 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report sales of $8.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.75 billion and the lowest is $8.62 billion. Travelers Companies posted sales of $8.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full-year sales of $34.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.31 billion to $34.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $35.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.51 billion to $36.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Travelers Companies.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.73.

Shares of TRV stock traded down $3.83 on Monday, reaching $158.19. 3,435,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,105. The company has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.60 and a 200-day moving average of $155.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $133.12 and a one year high of $163.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travelers Companies (TRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.